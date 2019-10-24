City View parade celebrates King of rock 'n’ roll

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The King of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley, headlined a big celebration in Wichita Falls today.
Crowds were buzzing as parade floats traveled down City View Drive during the 13th annual City View Homecoming Parade.
The theme of this year’s floats was favorite Elvis Presley songs.
“It’s really important to keep the unity in the community and this is a tradition that we want to continue year after year after year, and every year that we do it it just continues to grow and get bigger," Melanie Garcia, organizer, said. “The floats tend to get bigger and better every single year so it’s just a huge community event that brings out a lot of people just to show support."
12 floats took their turn on the parade route on Wednesday, October 23, after two weeks of decoration.
A large carnival with lots of activities and food to enjoy took place at the East parking lot of the Junior/Senior High School after the parade ended.
The money raised from the carnival will go to help student organizations at City View Junior/Senior High School.
KAUZ’s own Jake Garcia and Garrett James judged the floats this year.
