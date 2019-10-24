Electra on verge of 6th straight playoff appearance, despite off-season coaching change

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - In district 6-2A DII, the Electra Tigers have a chance to extend their playoff streak to six years when the Tigers take on Ranger this Friday.
Despite going through a coaching change, Electra can clinch the postseason and it’s because of the easy transition that has helped them succeed.
“I think it has helped us a lot," Electra senior QB/DB Shane Hopkins said. "Because we don’t have to learn new coaches, we still have the same coaches and we know how they coach and understand what they expect from us.”
“They’ve been running the same defense for the last six years now," Electra head coach Ryan Quillen said. "We changed some offense from running from a slot to more of a power run, but the premise of still wanting to run the ball has been the same so I think that has helped us a lot.”
The 1-1 Electra Tigers will kick off with the 0-2 Ranger Bulldogs tomorrow night at 7 in Ranger.
