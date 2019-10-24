GOTW Preview: Windthorst defense stepping up in district

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - The Windthorst Trojans have a chance to beat Santo to win the district title for the second straight year in the Blitz on 6 Game of the Week.
Their defense is one of the reasons they are in this position.
The Trojans are known for their offense, and rightfully so, having scored 20 or more points every game this season.
But it's time to give the Windthorst defense the spotlight.
The Trojans are giving up just 14 points a game in their wins this season and they know Santo will prove another tough test for this defense.
“Santo is going to be a real tough team," Windthorst senior Safety/WR Gavin Steinberger said. "They came out here last year and we beat them on the last play I think. It’s just going to be a big game, we are going to have to play even better defense against them
“They’re a flexbone offense," Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett said. "You don’t see that a lot, so they will kind of put you in a bind if you don’t do your responsiblity and go where you are supposed to be.
Coach Tackett said playing run-heavy teams like Holliday and Jacksboro have helped prepare them for this game, but they will have to execute because Santo also has a strong defense.
