Halloween: Trick-or Treating safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Halloween is the time for costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating, but there are also real dangers to be aware of, and it starts with where you’re going.
“Know the neighborhood that you’re in,” said Sgt. Harold McClure, of the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Wichita Falls musician and father Clint Vines does just that when taking his five-year-old out on Halloween evening, he sticks to what he knows.
“It’s just safe, and I been doing that since I was a kid, I remember my parents taking me to those places. I have never had any issues before and don’t expect to now,” said Clint Vines.
Those taking part in the annual tradition should be making sure costumes include something reflective and are non-flammable. Sgt. McClure also suggests being very aware of you’re surroundings and going online to see what neighborhoods are participating in trick-or-treat festivities.
“Let’s check the candy and the treats before we let the kids get into them. And yes do a little bit of homework as far as anyone that’s on the sex offenders list that’s a good easy search. Texas has a lot of websites. I think a great way to know your neighbors and find out who is participating in the Nextdoor app,” said Sgt. McClure.
Even if you're not getting in on the holiday festivities but plan to be on the roads watch out for those that are.
“Motorist, you know what time of year it is. Come on, slow down, be mindful you know you’re going to have little ones they are not going to be focused on looking both ways they are just running to that next house for the next hand full of candy,” said Sgt. McClure.
Though Vines does not worry much there are a couple of safety measures his family will continue to do each year.
“We hold his hand throughout our trek or wherever we are going and then when we get up to the door or wherever we are going we let him walk up to the door. We also keep glow sticks on him so we can tell him apart from the other kids,” said Vines.
Halloween is next Thursday, October 31 but it’s important to talk to kids about safety in residential areas all year round.
