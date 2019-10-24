Notre Dame achieves uses small roster to achieve undefeated district title

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “I want to make it a goal this season to get first in our district, finally," Notre Dame senior hitter Reagan Macha said before the season started on August 2nd. "We’ve gotten second so many years in a row and I’m just ready to be on top.”
Well, the Lady Knights accomplished their goal of winning their district title and they did it in undefeated fashion.
“It feels great," Notre Dame sophomore setter Tessa Luig said. "It’s right where we wanted to be and here we are. It just shows our hard work paid off.”
“I’m very proud of all of us," Macha said. "Working hard every game, every district game. I’m just ready to move on to playoffs.”
Similar to most small private school teams, The Notre Dame Lady Knights don’t have a big roster.
The Lady Knights start six girls and mainly play those six girls, with a couple of JV players on the bench as a backup.
But what they lack in number, they make up in heart and an unbreakable bond.
“Going to a small school helps, we are together all the time," Luig said.
“We have really good chemistry," Reagan Macha said. "We are really close and we can help each other get back in the game if we need to.”
“Because we are fairly young," Notre Dame head coach Lisa Macha said. "We only have two seniors. Two seniors, two juniors and two sophomores that make up the six that start. It’s really their motivation, if that makes sense, they are driven.”
“It means that we love the game, 100%," Luig said. You can see it on every girl’s face once the game starts. We are all happy, excited to be here, just in love with the game.”
And the Lady Knights are hoping that dynamic will help carry them to another deep playoff run.
Last year, Notre Dame made it to the state semifinals before falling to the eventual state champs in Christ Academy.
But this time around, these six know what it will take to get over the hump.
“We made it to state, with some challenges, but we worked through those," coach Macha said. "So this group taking that experience from last year into the big arena this year will hopefully pay off.”
“Don’t take anything for granted," Reagan Macha said. "Don’t let up at any point, you can’t.”
The Notre Dame Lady Knights will start their quest for a state championship Thursday when they host Dallas Alcuin at 5:30.
