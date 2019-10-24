Rider, Old High football teams supporting disabilities baseball league

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Miracle League gives kids with disabilities a baseball league to play in, but its field is in need of some upgrades.
That’s why Rider and Old High’s football teams are holding a home run derby to help raise money for those changes.
Miracle Field is an all rubber field, designed to make baseball easier for players with wheelchairs and walkers, but that field is easily damaged when not used properly.
“We want to put in a fence because we have a lot of problems with people breaking into the field,” Miracle League director Andrew Steinly said.
A fence isn’t the only thing the home run derby between Rider and Old high’s football teams is fundraising for.
New seating areas for the kids, cover from the sun and if they surpass their goals, a playground designed for kids with disabilities.
“The soccer coach for rider is a big fan of miracle league and what we do, and he’s a good friend of some of our coaches and volunteers so he had the idea he always brings his kids out to buddy, he said ‘I want to put this on’ so he went for that,” Steinly said.
The support for a league like this is something Anthony Watkins with Arc of Wichita County loves to see.
“There are not many opportunities besides Special Olympics or the miracle league that allows them to do the same things their peers may do,” Watkins, the Arc’s community integration specialist, said.
Especially coming from high school students.
“This is a huge first step when you see student-athletes participating in sports with people with disabilities or putting on some sort of fundraiser to fundraise for organizations,” Watkins said.
Helping give families a better time while their kids have the time of their lives.
“You see parents and grandparents get to sit back and enjoy, and see the joy in those kids’ faces, it’s what makes it worth it out there,” Steinly said.
The derby is Nov. 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex.
