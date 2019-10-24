Spooky seance reenactment and haunted tours at Kell House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nadine McCown joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Kell House Museum Haunted Tours and Seance Reenactment.
Join the spooky season with the Kell House Museum and conjurer Ron Wilson as they explore the mesmerism, mentality and magic tricks used by Victorian era spiritualists.
The evening will begin with a 10:00 p.m. haunted tour of the historic Kell House.
They will be discussing the myths, legends and stories surrounding the 110-year-old home of Frank and Lula Kell.
They will also share some findings from recent investigations at Kell House.
Then it’s time for a seance in the dining room, Mr. Wilson will perform a seance similar to those conducted by early 20th Century spiritualists and Salem-era witches.
Space is limited, reservations are required.
The tour alone is $5, however the full experience, seance and all will cost you $25.
For more information you can always visit the Wichita County Heritage Society website, the Kell House Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
