Texas DPS Rangers investigate Bowie city officials

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Bowie News reports that the Texas Rangers are investigating Bowie city officials over a possible law violation.
The allegations are that city officials may have violated municipal procurement laws during the 2018 remodeling of Bowie’s new customer service center.
Those laws oversee how local governments obtain goods, services and construction.
The Rangers spent time in Bowie this month interviewing officials and contractors.
The Bowie News said the city manager feels like city officials obeyed the laws.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.