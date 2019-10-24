4th Annual Burkburnett Library Halloween Carnival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the fourth year in a row the Burkburnett Library is hosting a Halloween Carnival.
Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. you can enjoy all the fall fun.
The library is located at 215 E 4th St. in Burkburnett.
Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory for this carnival.
They will have games, snacks and a bunch of other kid-friendly activities.
They will even have a costume contest for those wanting to participate. The winners take home prizes.
For more information about the event you can always check out the event Facebook page or the city’s website.
