4th Annual Burkburnett Library Halloween Carnival

4th Annual Burkburnett Library Halloween Carnival
For the fourth year in a row the Burkburnett Library is hosting a Halloween Carnival. (Source: Burkburnett Library via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | October 24, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the fourth year in a row the Burkburnett Library is hosting a Halloween Carnival.

Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. you can enjoy all the fall fun.

The library is located at 215 E 4th St. in Burkburnett.

For the fourth year in a row the Burkburnett Library is hosting a Halloween Carnival.
For the fourth year in a row the Burkburnett Library is hosting a Halloween Carnival. (Source: Burkburnett Library via Facebook)

Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory for this carnival.

They will have games, snacks and a bunch of other kid-friendly activities.

They will even have a costume contest for those wanting to participate. The winners take home prizes.

For more information about the event you can always check out the event Facebook page or the city’s website.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.