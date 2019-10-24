Vernon College Cosmetology assisting with food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is always in need of donations, so the Vernon College Cosmetology department is offering a helping hand as the holiday season approaches.
They will be collecting canned food at the Vernon College salons and both of their campuses in Wichita Falls and Vernon.
The Vernon Campus is located at 4400 College Dr. in Vernon.
The Century City Center Campus, where the Cosmetology program calls home, is located at 4105 Maplewood Ave. in Wichita Falls.
If you’d like to help just drop off donation items at any of those locations before November 21.
A donation item can be:
- Canned protein – tuna, chicken, turkey
- Canned fruit in 100% or lite syrup
- Low sodium canned vegetables
- Brown rice, quinoa, oats
- Beans – canned or dry
- Powdered, shelf-stable, or evaporated skim or 1% milk
- Cereal
Beans – canned or dry
- Pasta
- Bread
- Peanut butter
- Dried fruit
- 100% juice
As a bonus the VC Cosmetology department is offering a discount on cosmetology services; when you bring in 3 cans of donation items you’ll receive $1 off any service, if you bring in 6 cans of items you’ll receive $2 off any service between now and November 21.
Below are the regular, non-discounted prices for services at the Vernon College salons:
For more information you can check out the Vernon College website or Facebook page.
