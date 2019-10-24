WF Area Food Bank wants people to shop healthier

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National Food Day is an annual celebration of healthy and nutritious food that takes place on October 24 but many Texoma families can find it difficult to celebrate.
One in six in Texoma don’t have reliable access to nutritious food even though it’s essential to our bodies.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrates the day every year by showing low-income people how to shop for healthier foods all in hopes of getting people to choose less sugary and fatty foods.
“Sometimes it is hard to get access to nutritious foods, but here at the food bank, in my position, I am able to take people through the grocery store and show them that you can get healthier nutritious foods on a low budget," Taylor Offutt, WFFB nutrition services director, said. "Just because you don’t have a lot of money, it doesn’t mean you can’t have access to nutritious and delicious foods.”
Stop by the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank if you want to learn how to access healthier foods.
