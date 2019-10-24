WF company helps with disaster relief in Dallas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cleanup for the tornados that hit Dallas Sunday night continue, and a clean-up crew from Wichita Falls is there to help. Service Master is there helping bring some relief to some of those damaged properties
“It's something we do on a whim, you know as it comes we're watching weather, news, so we can make sure that we're ready to respond to things like this,” Kendra Brown with Service Master said.
They are one of many disaster recovery companies that have made their way to Dallas in the wake of a night that produced nine tornados, leaving thousand without power, and damaging numerous properties.
“Right now we’re working with a lot of commercial and residential customers to help restore their businesses and lives,” Brown said.
One of their current projects is a church and after preforming an initial assessment they needed to make roof repairs and dry everything out with large fans and dehumidifiers.
“Which helps blow instead of moist air it's blowing straight dry air on it,” Nathan Arnold with Service Master said.
At one point over 150,000 people lost power and Oncor workers, including about twenty from Wichita Falls continue to work to get the power back on for everyone.
“Currently we had engaged approximately 4,000 Oncor personnel and mutual assistant personnel from our utility partners across Texas and our neighboring states,” Gordon Drake, area manager for Oncor said.
He explained crews have been working around the clock repairing electrical lines, even having to use helicopters at some points to clear debris.
Oncor officials say they have restored power to more than 139,000 customers. On there website you can find a map with a current listing of power outages.
