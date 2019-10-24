Workforce Solutions holds Archer City job fair

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas held its first job fair outside of Wichita County as part of its plan to expand to more counties.
The job fair took place in Archer City on Wednesday, October 23 with around 20 employers taking part.
Workforce Solutions plans to hold job fairs in several other counties in the Texoma region as 2019 comes to a close.
Fair organizers said their expansion is important for people who are looking for work.
Beth Hinkle, WSNT business services consultant, said “It helps the community by the job seeker having the opportunity to speak face to face with the employers. It creates networking for them too. It enhances their skill set to have conversation and to be able to visit with those employers and other job seekers and additionally for the employers to visit with each other and to network with each other and all of that builds a stronger community,”
The Royal Theater in downtown Archer City was the backdrop of the job fair.
Upcoming job fairs are being held in Hardeman and Clay County.
For more information on when and where those Workforce Solution job fairs are being held, click here.
