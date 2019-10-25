After a cold and rainy Friday, sunshine returns Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather we’re seeing right now in Texoma is pretty much the same weather we’re expecting for football games this evening. Most of the rain will wrap up overnight tonight and though we may see some cloud cover early Saturday morning, sunshine will allow temperatures to warm to the mid and upper 60s Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures could get as warm as the mid-70s before another cold front comes through Sunday afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
