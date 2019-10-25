Archer City ISD hold first career fair for students

Archer City, Texas (TNN) -In a first time event, The Archer City ISD Career Fair canceled classes for the day so students grades 7-12 could “Dream Big and Plan Accordingly.”In part in part a move to dispel rumors that kids that come from smaller/rural areas don’t have the same chances as their peers from larger ones.
"As a small town you get told a lot that you can't do that, you can't do those things, you'll never make it in the big city. I dream of going to like New York. you get told you can't do that when you live in such a small town," said sophomore Sara Kyle.
There were about 50 presenters there to talk about careers ranging from pilots, small business owners, to software developers, and over half were alumni who came in from all over the US to encourage students for the day.
“Exploring opportunities, and helping them come up with ideas of what they want to do. And hopefully, just spark interest and give them an idea that things they are doing now will help them in the future so that they can achieve those goals and help them think of things that might not be here locally but that are things that are the bigger picture,” said Archer City Counselor Leslie Graham.
The career fair benefits stretched beyond just students.
“I think for the teachers it’s the kind of “why we do what we do”. So, it helps kind of re-spark some of that passion of why they join education, to begin with. But then too its been great to showcase our school and our district of what all we have to offer these kids,” said Graham.
“This career fair we can really be told to encourage ourselves and believe that we can be anyone. We can really be whatever we want to be,” said Kyle.
