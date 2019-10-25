Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 9 of Blitz on 6 action:
Hirschi vs Burkburnett @ 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Park vs Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m.
Bowie vs Boyd @ 7:30 p.m.
City View vs Henrietta @ 7:30 p.m.
Holliday vs Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.
Olney vs Chico @ 7:00 p.m.
Petrolia vs Archer City @ 7:00 p.m.
Munday vs Quanah @ 7:00 p.m.
Northside vs Crowell @ 7:30 p.m.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg @ 7:30 p.m.
Throckmorton vs Benjamin @ 7:30 p.m.
Rider at Plainview @ 7:00 p.m.
Old High at Lubbock Cooper @ 7:00 p.m.
Vernon at Bridgeport @ 7:00 p.m.
Graham at Krum @ 7:00 p.m.
Nocona at S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.
Electra at Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.
Windthorst at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.
Knox City at Paducah @ 7:30 p.m.
Newcastle at Bryson @ 7:30 p.m.
Gold-Burg at Fannindel @ 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 2:00 p.m.
