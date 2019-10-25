Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 9

By Brian Shrull and Katelyn Fox | October 25, 2019 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 5:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 9 of Blitz on 6 action:

GOTW preview with Brian Shrull

Thursday

No games

Friday

Hirschi vs Burkburnett @ 7:00 p.m.

Iowa Park vs Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m.

Bowie vs Boyd @ 7:30 p.m.

City View vs Henrietta @ 7:30 p.m.

Holliday vs Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.

Olney vs Chico @ 7:00 p.m.

Petrolia vs Archer City @ 7:00 p.m.

Munday vs Quanah @ 7:00 p.m.

Northside vs Crowell @ 7:30 p.m.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg @ 7:30 p.m.

Throckmorton vs Benjamin @ 7:30 p.m.

Rider at Plainview @ 7:00 p.m.

Old High at Lubbock Cooper @ 7:00 p.m.

Vernon at Bridgeport @ 7:00 p.m.

Graham at Krum @ 7:00 p.m.

Nocona at S&S Consolidated @ 7:30 p.m.

Electra at Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.

Windthorst at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.

Knox City at Paducah @ 7:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Bryson @ 7:30 p.m.

Gold-Burg at Fannindel @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Notre Dame vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep @ 2:00 p.m.

Bye Week

Seymour

Chillicothe

Woodson

Wichita Christian

