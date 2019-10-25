Bowman’s Haunted Hay Ride postponed due to weather concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many volunteer firefighters have been helping put out the grass fires this week and with conditions staying prime for a fire, one Volunteer Fire Department is looking to find a little help with funding.
The Bowman Fire Department is a volunteer department, so donations and events like these are a big part of how they’re able to do routine upkeep and operations.
Starting tomorrow they will be putting on their 2nd Annual, “Bowman Haunted Hay Ride,” to help raise funds for the department.
The fundraiser was intended to kick off tonight Friday, October 25 but due to the wet weather conditions will begin tomorrow, October 26 and will go on until next Wednesday, October 30.
The ride begins at 8:00 p.m. each night and will start and end at Stonewall Jackson Camp.
Tickets are $10 for the hay ride.
They will also have bonfires, food and fun activities for kids to explore.
For more information you can always check out the event Facebook page.
