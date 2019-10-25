Bowman’s Haunted Hay Ride postponed due to weather concerns

While many events will still go on this weekend despite the wet conditions, the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department cancelled its Second annual Haunted Hay ride because of the rain. (Source: Jesse Canales)
By Katelyn Fox | October 25, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many volunteer firefighters have been helping put out the grass fires this week and with conditions staying prime for a fire, one Volunteer Fire Department is looking to find a little help with funding.

The Bowman Fire Department is a volunteer department, so donations and events like these are a big part of how they’re able to do routine upkeep and operations.

Starting tomorrow they will be putting on their 2nd Annual, “Bowman Haunted Hay Ride,” to help raise funds for the department.

This is our primary fundraiser of the year. This is how we upgrade equipment, this is how we buy new equipment, this is the only way we can do it. We’re provided with some money from the county which we’re absolutely grateful for put to get further ahead this is how we do it.
John Strenski, Bowman VFD Fire Chief

The fundraiser was intended to kick off tonight Friday, October 25 but due to the wet weather conditions will begin tomorrow, October 26 and will go on until next Wednesday, October 30.

The ride begins at 8:00 p.m. each night and will start and end at Stonewall Jackson Camp.

Tickets are $10 for the hay ride.

They will also have bonfires, food and fun activities for kids to explore.

For more information you can always check out the event Facebook page.

