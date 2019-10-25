City ready for big renovations

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The city of Graham is getting ready for some big changes including plans from reality TV stars and the other the end of over 20 years of planning.
“When you really put a pencil down to it, it’s amazing how a million dollars doesn’t really go far when you’re trying to make some substantial improvement to parks.”
That 1.3 million dollar grant came with land along West Street that is set to be turned into a new park.
Featuring an outdoor amphitheater, as well as plans for grass fields for soccer, football and baseball.
The already existing parks are getting some love too.
“We’d go in and extend the trail system that’s in Firemen’s Park as well make it almost a 1.6-mile walking trail that goes around firemen’s park. All that trail would be lighted as well.”
Helping improve the safety of that park with support from additional grants.
"There has been some shady activity that we have to increase police patrols down there from time to time, we just want to make it a safer environment for all."
And not too far away in downtown, the Hayhurst Brothers with DIY Network’s Texas Flip & Move are working on plans for a pair of empty buildings on Fourth Street.
“We researched that they had actually done some downtown square renovations on commercial spaces in Denton, Decatur and Argyle,” Joe Beruta, Graham’s economic development director, said.
The brothers are excited to work with Graham since they have some history with the city.
“Growing up our grandparents lived on Indiana Street and we would spend our summers in Graham,” Seth Hayhurst said.
The idea will have what they call incubators, where artists and chefs can rent out space to grow a following and hopefully expand into their own space later. It will also have an outdoor space for gatherings to bring the community together.
“And it’s just great the idea of bringing the community back to the center of town as well as bringing community back together in general," Daniel Hayhurst said.
