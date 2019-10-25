Gordon the puppy is too cute to not get adopted this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday, it is our Pet of the Week.
Katie with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joins Garrett in studio to talk about Gordon.
Gordon is an adorable black lab mix who is 13-weeks old.
He is looking for a forever home as right now he is with a foster family.
Gordon plays well with other dogs and kid, but doesn’t have much experience with cats.
Tomorrow, Saturday October 26 Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo right next to Target off of Kemp Boulevard from noon until 4:00 p.m. with sweet Gordon and some other furry friends who are in need of homes.
The adoption process isn’t free but Emily’s Legacy Rescue provides adoptees with just about everything these animals will need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee is $125 and that covers all the proper shots, spay or neutering and gets the animal a microchip.
For more information or to fill out an application you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or their Facebook page.
