Hospice of WF Fall Carnival tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls will be hosting a Fall Carnival that is free to the public tomorrow, Saturday October 26.
The staff at Hospice would like to show appreciation to the community and the families they serve.
You can bring the whole family to 4909 Johnson Rd. in the administration parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a fall carnival.
Some things to look forward to:
• Carnival games
• An ice cream sandwich eating contest
• A scavenger hunt
• A costume contest
• Free candy
• A dunking booth
• Free hot dogs and drinks provided by Wichita Falls University Kiwanis Club
For more information you can visit the Hospice of Wichita Falls website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.