Local teachers honored at TASA awards luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Association of School Administrators held their 2020 Teacher of the Year luncheon today where they announced the winners from a group of finalists chosen in August.
Karen Sams, a 3rd grade teacher from Weatherford ISD, was named the 2020 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Michelle Sandoval, an 8th grade math teacher from Ysleta ISD in El Paso, was named the 2020 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Also honored at the 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year awards luncheon were a few friendly faces
Honored as Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Kevin Hunter at Shive Elementary in Vernon ISD.
Honored as Region 9 Secondary Teacher of the Year, Hayli Castillo at Graham Junior High in Graham ISD.
We would like to congratulate both Mr. Hunter and Mrs. Castillo on their recognition of great leadership.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.