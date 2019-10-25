Medications and narcotics turned in at Drug Take Back event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department once again partnered with United Regional to help prevent medication accidents and abuse by hosting a day in which you can safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
252 pounds of medications and over seven pounds of narcotics were turned in on Friday.
“Well it’s about to be the holiday season and you’ll have your house full of friends and family and relatives," United Regional Trauma Educator and Injury Prevention Coordinator Laura Pressler, said. “Sometimes during this time people can be accidentally or intentionally get exposed to medications that are in someones medicine cabinet and so this is a great time to be able to go shack out your medicine cabinets, get them cleaned out.”
Police and hospital officials have called previous events a huge success as they’ve taken more than 500 total pounds of expired and unwanted medications out of Texoma homes.
WFPD and United Regional officials took back medications and narcotics as well as old syringes and needles.
