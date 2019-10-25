“Optimus Is Here,” makes a pit stop at Fain Elementary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The owner of Optimus Prime, the world’s only full-scale replica of the Transformers truck, Joe Fiduccia, brought a little bit of Hollywood magic to the students at Fain Elementary today.
At around 1:00 p.m. students at Fain were surprised with the mighty replica in an effort to encourage kids to join Optimus and to take a stand against bullies.
Fidducia and his replica are actually down here to help support the Wichita Falls Comic Expo happening this weekend.
Fiduccia’s replica was built with legal permission from Hasbro.
For more information about Optimus and his stance on stopping bullies in their tracks you can visit his website or his Facebook page.
