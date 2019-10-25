Students learn about higher education opportunities at fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High school students from all over Texoma got a chance to learn about college and career options on Thursday, October 24.
The Region 9 Education Service Center held their 9th College and Career Fair.
Educators say the face-to-face interaction is a vital part of the college or career process.
“I know that there’s a lot of things that we can do nowadays in this virtual world and they can tour a campus without going there," Kathy Harvey, Region 9 education specialist, said. "It’s always good to be able to speak directly to someone especially if you’re a first time student going on to college or it’s your first time to try to go into the work force it’s important for you to be able to connect with someone. That one to one makes a difference I think for a lot of kids.”
53 colleges and businesses gave their pitches to dozens of students.
MSU Texas presented a financial aid session.
