Trunk or Treat at MSU Texas moved into Clark Student Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Midwestern State University’s campus tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. they will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat event.
Typically trunks would be decorated for the spooky occasion but with the weather not playing nice, they have moved the event to be inside the Clark Student Center where booths will be set up to hand out candy for costumed kids.
For more information about this event you can visit the MSU Texas website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.