USAF Thunderbirds trainee back in WF for air show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The "Guardians of Freedom Open House and Air Show" at Sheppard Air Force Base is almost here and the headliners, the US Air Force Thunderbirds are touching down in Texoma One of their soon to be pilots is also a Texoma native.
Major Trevor Aldridge has been in the Air Force since he graduated college and as one of the newest members of the Thunderbirds, he’s excited to be back in Texoma, the place where his dream of becoming an Air Force pilot came true.
“Wichita Falls means a lot of me. It's where I grew up, it's where I learned how to fly airplanes, it's where I instructed hundreds of other people to fly airplanes,” Major Aldridge said. “This weekend is where it's really sinks in and what this patch means, and kind of the honor and responsibility that go along with that.”
Thunderbird 2, the plane Major Aldridge will soon be flying also has a connection to Wichita Falls.
“Will Graeff, the current Thunderbird number 2, he actually was an instructor here for four years as well,” Major Aldridge said.
While he'll just be observing this weekend, the team will be out in full force.
“We fly six aircraft in our demonstration, fly as close as between 18 inches and three feet apart, going about 500 miles an hour doing loops, rolls pulling lots of G’s,” Major Aldridge said.
There’s also a lot of people working hard behind the scenes, making sure the Thunderbirds can perform their shows across the country.
“That’s the coolest part of the Thunderbirds, we bring together 28 different jobs in the air force, merging together into one team and make it happen every weekend,” Lt. Col. Eric Gorney, Thunderbirds operations manager said.
All the positions that make up the team are all filled by volunteers and the humbling experience only lasts for two or three years, before airmen are reassigned.
“Everyone comes from different backgrounds and is excited to show everyone in the Air Force, what they do and of course share that with the public every weekend at the show,” Lt. Col. Gorney said.
You can catch them at the air show for free, it's open for everyone and the gates open up at 9AM Saturday and Sunday.
