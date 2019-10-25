Wichita Co. 4-H Food Challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County 4-H Program hosted a Food Challenge today, October 25.
Students competed in teams for 1st and 2nd place in each division to advance to the District Food Challenge happening on November 20 in Jacksboro.
Teams from three different age divisions took part in this challenge.
Each team was given a key ingredient to incorporate into their dish and they had just 40 minutes to cook, present, and clean their kitchen.
Teams were also challenged to calculate how much it would cost to make the dish and highlight the dish’s nutrition value.
Today’s Food Challenge was held at 600 Scott Ave, Ste 200, in Wichita Falls from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The deadline to enter was October 16, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a $20 entry fee per team.
All of our local teams that participated qualified for the District Food Challenge.
For more information about Wichita County 4-H or the 2019 4-H Food Challenge you can visit the 4-H AgriLife website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
