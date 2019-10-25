Wichita County litigators not satisfied with proposed settlement in opioid lawsuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Litigators for the over 2,000 cities and counties that have sued big drug companies are not satisfied with the proposed settlement that took place Monday between four state attorneys general and CEOs. They feel the $48 billion would not be distributed directly to the places that need it most.
Places like the Helen Farabee Center, that play a big role in helping those addicted to opioids in the Texoma area.
As the Director of Substance Abuse Services for the Helen Farabee Center, Brad Fisk knows all too well how damaging opioid addiction is.
“It destroys people’s lives,” Fisk said, “By the time people get to us, they’re at a pretty low point in their life.”
Fisk has heard stories of teens taking their grandparents medication and elderly people getting hooked after being prescribed opioids following an injury. He has seen the number of patients needing help grow significantly in the last decade.
“It’s a wait list to get to see us, and it’s all because we don’t have the staff necessary,” he said.
Treatment centers and hospitals across the nation are seeing the effects of drugs that many pharmaceutical companies originally claimed were not addictive.
“Pharmaceutical companies, they need to take their fair share of the responsibility,” Fisk stated.
Wichita County, along with thousands of other cities counties across the U.S. are trying to do just that through a multidistrict lawsuit.
Brad Altman is representing Wichita, Clay and Childress counties.
“Let’s get people back to where people can be functioning members of society and not addicted to opiates,” Altman said.
A was set to start in Cleveland, Ohio a few days ago, but it did not.
Instead CEO's and attorneys general from four states met to propose a $48 billion settlement.
“We are adamantly against it because it's the counties and the cities and even the hospitals that are incurring these expenses. What these four state attorneys general did is, they said ‘We're not even going to work with those people. ‘We're not even going to talk with those people. We're going to go out on our own, and the four of us are going to talk for the entire country’,” Altman said.
So, litigators continue to negotiate for the cities and counties involved in the lawsuit, to reach what they feel is a better agreement.
Fisk hopes the results help treatment centers provide care to those who need it most, “Maybe make it to where we can get more treatment services, to where we can grow and meet our community’s needs the way the community deserves.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.