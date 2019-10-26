Comic Expo expected to give a boost to tourism in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fandom is the foundation of comic conventions, and comic book fans are so enthusiastic about their favorite characters, sometimes it does not even take a convention to bring them together.
That is evident this week by the dozens of people that head to a staircase in the Bronx, New York. The staircase was featured in the release of the Joker, a movie centered around Batman’s biggest nemesis.
The first ever comic expo set to kick off in Wichita Falls this weekend is going to be considered small compared to others held across the nation, and yet thousands of people are expected to show up.
Ben Santos is the man at the center of it all, “It’s a pop culture celebration.”
After launching his own comic expo in Maine, he received the call to head west to Wichita Falls where he sees the potential to grow. “I fell in love with the MPEC because it's an amazing events center, the layout is perfect for an event organizer,” he said.
As the Senior Sales Manager for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, those are the words Durleen VanWinkle likes to hear.
“That is my goal, to put heads in beds,” she said.
It is not just hotels that bring in revenue from these events, local businesses do too.
Organizers with the Comic Expo seized the opportunity to partner with them for this weekend’s festivities. Maniac’s Mansion, which opened downtown just seven months ago, was chosen to host the pre-party for the Comic Expo.
The owner, Marcus McGee is happy about it for more than one reason. “I've been seeing people in costumes come by…I can't go, but it's kind of awesome that I'm doing it here so I can get a little piece of it. I was so happy that we actually got a Comic Expo here that represents all the geeks here.”
All of those involved hope the expo makes Wichita Falls a tourist destination for self-proclaimed "geeks", and it becomes a place where some undercover super heroes can easily blend in, at least for a couple of days.
The Comic Expo begins Saturday, October 26 at 9:30 a.m. and will pick back up at the same time Sunday. To buy tickets head to the MPEC’s ticket page or box office.
