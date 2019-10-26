WFFD responds to early morning house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at the 1100 block Harlan around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26.
WFFD said the first units on scene reported smoke showing from the roof of the house and proceeded to put the fire out.
The estimated damage to the structure is about $6,000 with damage to the contents inside estimated at about $500.
One person was injured from the heat of the fire when he went into the kitchen to investigate. He had a second degree burn on his nose but refused treatment.
There were no injuries to firefighters on scene and all occupants escaped.
WFFD reports the cause of the fire was electrical.
