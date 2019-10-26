WFPD investigating fatal shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting which happened Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Warford.
WFPD reports that a male victim was found at the location with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
WFPD said it appears to have been an isolated incident and there’s no pending danger to the public.
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.
