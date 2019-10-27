Guardians of Freedom Air Show kicks off in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most people don't get the chance to see what the United States Air Force pilots are trained to do in combat. Today's Guardians of Freedom Air Show allowed for them to get an up close look.
“Just to show what the air power and air capabilities are of our current Air Force,” said 2nd Lt. Megan Morrissey, a public information officer with Sheppard Air Force Base.
“As far as the civilians go, you can just see them gawking and whatever. They’ve never seen anything like this. And the kids are just enjoying it," added Air Force veteran Jack Schelnick, "it’s great for the community.”
For Schelnick, it’s a chance to see just how much progress the base has made since he was stationed there.
Schelnick was first stationed to Sheppard right out of basic training.
Now retired, he said he gets to sit back and just enjoy .
“The way these old airplanes keep flying, [and] of course all the aerobatics and all the dangerous stuff, it’s just great,” said Schelnick.
As a base that specializes in maintainer training and undergraduate pilot training, Morrissey added that the event holds a special meaning for those currently stationed at Sheppard.
“{It’s} just awesome to see that they’re at training now,” said Morrissey, “but we’re actually watching them perform today.”
The Guardians of Freedom Air Show continues tomorrow, with gates to the base opening at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.
