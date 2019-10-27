Hospice of Wichita Falls holds 9th annual Fall Carnival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hot dogs, candy and ice cream bars were available at the 9th annual Fall Carnival hosted by the Hospice of Wichita Falls on Saturday.
“It’s a way the Hospice of Wichita Falls can give back to our community, say thank you for everything you do and showcase some of the children’s programs we have available," Rob Propp, HR director of Hospice of Wichita Falls, said.
Activities included an ice cream eating contest followed by a costume contest, horse riding and face painting.
“This actually started as an employee event nine years ago and it just became a community event that now involves WFISD and Burkburnett ISD student councils, the fire department and police station and various community partners," Propp said. "It’s become a tradition for Hospice Wichita Falls.”
Kids dressed up and played games for candy while the Kiwanis Club served hot dogs.
“It’s a fun way to give a different light to Hospice Wichita Falls for our community,” Propp said.
Officials from the Wichita Falls police and fire departments were also handing out candy at the event.
