WFFD fight second fire of weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to an early morning fire on Sisk Road, the second fire this weekend, that broke out on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the call around 8:50 a.m. and the first arrivals saw smoke coming from the roof of the building. The structure was a brick building with a composition roof and slab foundation.
According to the WFFD, the fire took about 25 minutes to put out and there was about $10,000 in damage to the structure and about $1,000 to contents.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters at the scene and the Red Cross was called to help the residents.
WFFD reports the fire was caused by an electric bathroom ceiling heater that had been left on for an extended period of time.
There were 9 units and 20 firefighters on the scene.
