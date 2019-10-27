Wichita Falls Comic Expo organizers happy after event in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Based out of Maine, Benjamin Santos had never thought to bring his comic expo show outside of the Northeast. But getting an invitation to set up shop in Wichita Falls wasn’t something he wanted to pass up.
“The chance to share that with another part of the country,” said Santos, “I thought that was really cool.”
He set up inside the MPEC, alongside another crew new to the Texoma area.
“It’s the first time within a 500 mile radius that this truck has ever appeared in,” said Joe Fiduccia.
From Pennsylvania, Fiduccia is the owner and creator of the only Optimus Prime replica truck. He said he’s traveled to lots of different states but has never ventured this far west of Texas.
“I take a lot of pride in being able to go to regions where people have never seen something like this before,” said Fiduccia.
Santos said he agrees, adding he’s enjoyed spending the weekend watching Wichita Falls residents show up in their best cosplay.
He said comic expos are positive for more than just residents.
“Events like this help local economis. They bring people to the area. They raise awareness. They say ‘oh that’s somewhere near I should go there’ or ‘I should go check that out,'” said Santos.
Fiduccia added, “it’s something that appeals to all demographics and all audiences.”
Amidst all of the costumes, pictures and comradery, Santos said he’d classify this weekend a success.
“Ee’ve been basically geeking out and having a really fun weekend,” said Santos.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.