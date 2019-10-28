Archer City fire now completely contained

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Texas A&M Forest Service assisted with a fire in Archer City near SH 79 on Sunday, October 27.
The fire burned some 400 acres before it was contained.
The fire started in the early afternoon on Sunday, and fire activity decreased as the sun went down that night.
By Monday afternoon officials were able to contain that fire at 100%.
A debris burn being held nearby got out of control and Texas A&M Forest Service believes that is what led to this fire starting.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.