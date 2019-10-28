Archer City’s Layne Briggs named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - We are through nine weeks of the high school football regular season and we have seen some outstanding performances this year.
But for the first time this season, the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week is going to a defensive player.
Archer City’s Layne Briggs is the player of the week after leading the Wildcats defense to allow just seven points against Petrolia in Archer City’s first district win.
In the game, Briggs had nine tackles and two INT’s returned for touchdowns.
Those pick-6′s are what put him over the top but that is a special feat for a defensive player.
Congratulations Layne.
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn
WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher
