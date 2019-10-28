Archer City’s Layne Briggs named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

Archer City’s Layne Briggs named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week
Archer City's Layne Briggs intercepted two passes for touchdowns against Petrolia to earn player of the week. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | October 28, 2019 at 6:06 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 6:06 PM

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - We are through nine weeks of the high school football regular season and we have seen some outstanding performances this year.

But for the first time this season, the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week is going to a defensive player.

Archer City’s Layne Briggs is the player of the week after leading the Wildcats defense to allow just seven points against Petrolia in Archer City’s first district win.

In the game, Briggs had nine tackles and two INT’s returned for touchdowns.

Those pick-6′s are what put him over the top but that is a special feat for a defensive player.

Congratulations Layne.

Previous winners:

WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson

WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks

WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall

WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green

WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke

WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez

WK 7: Nocona’s Carter Horn

WK 8: Windthorst’s Cy Belcher

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.