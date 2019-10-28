Clay Co. under 30-day burn ban

CLAY CO., Texas (TNN) - On Monday October 28 the Commissioners’ Court of Clay County issued a 30-day burn ban for the County.
Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department posted about it on Facebook:
The order is in effect for 30 days from October 28, meaning unless it is removed early, it will expire on November 27.
This order does not ban outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission for firefighter training, public utility, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, natural gas pipeline operations, mining operations or burns that are conducted by a certified burn manager.
Welding is allowed if you have a spotter and at least 100 gallons of water with a sprayer and outdoor cooking is allowed in an enclosed cooking container only, no open flames.
A violation of this order by the Commissioners’ Court is considered a Class C misdemeanor which is punishable by a fine that should not exceed $500.
