Cold, rainy weather soon returns to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - These final days of October are going to be cold. After a beautiful weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, our high temperatures over the next five days are going to be well below normal. As a matter of fact, tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be much like Thursday and Friday of last week when temperatures were cold and rain chances were good. Yesterday’s high in Wichita Falls was 75 degrees. today we may not break out of the 50s.