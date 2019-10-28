Controlled burn hopes to relieve some area flooding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Monday, October 28, the Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Wichita Falls Police Department, with approval from the City of Wichita Falls, held a controlled brush fire in the middle of the Wichita River.
This brush had collected into a pile in the middle of the river and was being set on fire about 250 yards away from the bridge on Loop 11.
Assistant Fire Chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Donald Hughes, said that the Texas Department of Transportation will be taking care of the brush that has collected underneath the bridge on Loop 11 because they can’t burn it.
He also said that the majority of the blockage is driftwood getting caught in the river.
When asked if this was meant to help with flooding in the area, Hughes said he hopes clearing out the river will have that effect.
For more information about controlled fires and other fire related topics you can always visit the City of Wichita Falls website for the Fire Department or their Facebook page.
