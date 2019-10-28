Local man attempted to take the weapon of an officer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Delfino Moreno Aleman, 56, is wanted for an attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
Aleman is described as standing 5 foot 7 inches, weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
This fugitive should be considered possibly armed and dangerous, never try to approach him yourself.
If you know any information that could lead to Aleman’s arrest you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940)-322-9888.
If you are outside the Wichita Falls area you can call 1-(800)-322-9888 toll free.
If your tip leads to his arrest you could be eligible for a reward up to $500.
