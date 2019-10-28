Mysterious sirens heard all around Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the second time on a recording, mysterious sirens went off in Wichita Falls.
The same sounding siren went off on October 23 near Lucy Park.
Video that showcased the siren near Lucy Park circulated on social media, but no one had an answer.
This newest mysterious siren was heard near Memorial Stadium early Monday morning.
With this being the second event of mystery sirens, we reached out to the City of Wichita Falls for comment.
Wichita Falls city officials said they have checked their warning sirens and everything is operating just fine on their end.
The only time city officials say they have heard this sound is when the batteries are low on the Tornado Warning Sirens, but after a check, all 53 of those batteries are fully charged.
