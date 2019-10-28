Safe Kids Halloween returns Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are back with our annual Safe Kids Halloween event this Wednesday, October 30.
We want to see you and your children to dress up in their best costumes and head out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Wednesday evening starting at 5:00 p.m.
From 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. children with special needs will get to be first in line to trick-or-treat with several vendors.
Then beginning at 5:30 p.m. general admission will get their turn at the trick-or-tricking fun.
The party won’t stop until 8:00 p.m.
We will have face-painting, bounce houses and pony rides in addition to the trick-or-treat fun.
If you are interested in being a vendor this year you can call (940) 322-6957 to request a vendor form.
Bring out your family and enjoy this free event.
