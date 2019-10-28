Sunday night fire in vacant Henrietta building

CLAY CO., Texas (TNN) - The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department jumped into action on Sunday night, October 27, around 11:00 p.m.
The Henrietta VFD was responding to a report of a structure fire on Webb Road.
Joy VFD, Bluegrove VFD, Vashti VFD and Bellevue VFD all sent units to assist with this fire.
The property was vacant at the time.
The building is considered to be a total loss according to the Clay County Emergency Coordinator.
The cause of this fire is still unknown.
