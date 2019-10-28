Texas A&M Forest Service, local departments responding to fire in Archer City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas A&M Forest Service has been dispatched to a fire in Archer City near state Route 79.
They have not been able to confirm themselves the size of the fire, but said based off of estimates from local volunteer fire departments it’s around 200 acres.
The fire started early afternoon Sunday, and fire activity did decrease as the sun went down.
No confirmation yet on the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story; stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more information.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.