WFPD: No new info on Sat. morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is still investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 911 call around 3:30 a.m. for shots fired in the 700 block of Warford.
The victim has now been identified by WFPD as 41-year-old Eddie Hill.
WFPD reports the victim was found at the call location with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers said it appeared to have been an isolated incident with no pending danger to the public.
This is 1 of 4 homicides that occurred in 2019, with only a few months of the year left.
Sargent McClure said that 2018 had 5 homicides, so technically the homicide rate is down in Wichita Falls for this year.
This homicide is still under investigation, more information will be released when it becomes available.
