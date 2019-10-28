WFPD share homicide numbers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Following the murder over the weekend of 41-year-old Eddie Hill which police are investigating as a homicide News Channel Six looked into homicide cases in Wichita Falls. Reports about homicides in Wichita Falls revealed with only a few months left in the year, the number of homicides is just shy of last year’s total.
In 2018 there were five murders in Wichita Falls and so far, this year there have been four. Two of which have already been solved.
“Its never going to be done until it solved. Until that murder is solved it’s going to be a case that will be looked at and solved by the PD, said Sgt. McClure.
Including this weekend’s slaying of Eddie Hill in Wichita Falls, there have been four homicides. Limited information gets released in most cases. Sgt. McClure said that’s so as not to jeopardize the case.
”Investigative tools that detectives are able to use when they begin to interview people is to be able to determine ok does this individual know this information because they legitimately know about this crime or do they know about this information was this something that was inadvertently put out to the public,” said Sgt. McClure.
When it comes to murder rates and statistics McClure said its really unpredictable.
“There have been years it is higher. There have been years it has been lower. It’s just it’s one of those crimes, that you just again, like I was saying earlier it’s a crime of passion, it’s not something that we can give you some tips on how to prevent it,” said Sgt. McClure
In regards to the closed cases there either closed due to arrest or grand jury referral.
