2019 BBB Torch Awards handed out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau’s 2019 Torch Awards were given out at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
The luncheon began at 11:45 this morning and our very own Chris Horgen emceed this event.
14 local businesses and non-profits were nominated for awards this year.
Awards are given to businesses who show high ethical standards and sincere honesty in their day to day operations.
The BBB Torch Award winners are Arrowhead Roofing and Siding, Prothro Blair Financial, Chick-fil-a Wichita Falls, Work Services Corporation.
Four Wheel Performance in Wichita Falls was honored with a National BBB Torch Award as well. A very big honor for them and the entire business community in Texoma.
We would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners.
For more information on the BBB of North Central Texas you can visit their website.
