Cold, wet weather sticks around through Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Get ready for a cold and rainy day across Texoma. Temperatures are in the upper 30s right now, and they are not expected to warm much between now and midday. We’re seeing a few hit-and-miss showers on the radar mainly over North Texas. They are expected to become widely scattered across the area later this morning and into this afternoon. temperatures are expected to remain above freezing so the risk of icy roads appears to be very low.