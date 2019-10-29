Cruisin’ Nocona brings classic cars to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michelle Fenoglio and Jim Pope joined Jake in studio today to talk about Cruisin’ Nocona.
The next Cruisin’ Nocona event will be this weekend, November 2, in the classic car capital of Texas.
Cruise in to Nocona for music, food and fun activities in many locations around town.
The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days.
They will have a golf tournament, a tour of the Tails and Trails Museum, plenty of live music, wine-tasting, food truck vendors, s’mores and more.
If you would like some more information about this event you can visit the event Facebook page or call 940-825-3526.
